Pitcairn Co. Has $280,000 Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in BorgWarner by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

BorgWarner stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.86. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.20%.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

