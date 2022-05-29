Pitcairn Co. Purchases 297 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 25,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $966,000. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 266,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,064,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $2,979,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 477,401 shares of company stock worth $50,927,856. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NET opened at $58.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $221.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.02.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

