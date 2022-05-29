Pitcairn Co. Purchases Shares of 1,218 PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 19,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $130.03 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.32 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.74 and a 200 day moving average of $145.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.70.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

