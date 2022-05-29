Pitcairn Co. Sells 121 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIO. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $547.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $537.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $620.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $468.86 and a 12 month high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.14. The firm had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIO. TheStreet cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $726.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

