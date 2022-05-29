Pitcairn Co. Sells 20,012 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,630 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,012 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter worth $81,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares during the period. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.66%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

