PIVX (PIVX) Market Capitalization Tops $7.74 Million

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. One PIVX coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PIVX has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. PIVX has a market capitalization of $7.74 million and approximately $26,766.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 69,208,872 coins. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PIVX Coin Trading

