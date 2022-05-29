PlayGame (PXG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $674.00

PlayGame (PXG) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 28th. One PlayGame coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PlayGame has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $233,731.39 and approximately $674.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,970.56 or 1.00051905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002014 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001727 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame (PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

