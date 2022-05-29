PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLDT Inc. offers telecommunications services. Its operating segment consists of Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. Wireless segment provides cellular, wireless broadband and other services, and digital platforms and mobile financial services. Fixed Line segment provides local exchange, international long distance, national long distance, data and other network and miscellaneous services. It offers postpaid and prepaid fixed line services. PLDT, Inc., formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company, is based in Makati City, the Philippines. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PLDT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHI opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. PLDT has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.22.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $972.87 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PLDT will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.8117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in PLDT during the first quarter worth about $457,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PLDT by 7.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PLDT by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PLDT by 11.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in PLDT during the first quarter worth about $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

