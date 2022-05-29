Polkastarter (POLS) Price Hits $0.57 on Exchanges

Polkastarter (POLS) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Polkastarter has a total market capitalization of $53.19 million and $4.97 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkastarter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001953 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Polkastarter has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polkastarter Profile

Polkastarter (POLS) is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,221,432 coins. The official website for Polkastarter is www.polkastarter.com/token . Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Buying and Selling Polkastarter

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkastarter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkastarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

