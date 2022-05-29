PowerTrade Fuel Price Hits $0.0471 on Top Exchanges (PTF)

PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. PowerTrade Fuel has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $11,645.00 worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PowerTrade Fuel has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. One PowerTrade Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0471 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,155.39 or 1.00036552 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002033 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001716 BTC.

PowerTrade Fuel Profile

PowerTrade Fuel is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,311,586 coins. PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PowerTrade Fuel is power.trade

According to CryptoCompare, “PowerTrade believes that the users' trading platform should be as mobile and dynamic as they are. That’s why PoerTrade is offering a mobile-first trading experience that’s designed to be simple, fast, and focused on the users' success. “

PowerTrade Fuel Coin Trading

