Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PVG opened at $15.05 on Friday. Pretium Resources has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average is $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 286,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth $26,236,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth $628,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 2,602.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,920,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,971 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

