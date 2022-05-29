Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Position Increased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 771.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,090,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,781,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,960,000 after purchasing an additional 895,728 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $23,353,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 773,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,941,000 after acquiring an additional 215,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 215,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,620,000 after acquiring an additional 127,228 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.33.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $72.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.66 and a 52 week high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

