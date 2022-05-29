ProntoForms (CVE:PFM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.78

ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.78 and traded as low as C$0.41. ProntoForms shares last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 17,170 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$56.21 million and a P/E ratio of -8.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.26.

ProntoForms (CVE:PFM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.32 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ProntoForms Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Anthony Ogonek sold 85,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total transaction of C$36,236.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,996 shares in the company, valued at C$98,793.11. Also, Director Hedley Matthews Terence sold 100,000 shares of ProntoForms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total transaction of C$45,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,049.

ProntoForms Company Profile

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions for enterprises to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile workflow management app solution that enables remote workers to collect data on a mobile device; access company data in the field; and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes.

