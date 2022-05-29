ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) Shares Sold by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAWZ. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

PAWZ stock opened at $57.29 on Friday. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $84.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.79.

