Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) by 267.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,648 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Prothena were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Prothena by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Prothena alerts:

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.37. Prothena Co. plc has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $79.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.16.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Prothena from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

In other news, Director Shane Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $175,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 1,062,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.02 per share, with a total value of $30,840,598.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,584,280 shares in the company, valued at $336,175,805.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prothena Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.