Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) and Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Head-To-Head Survey

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) and Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Pulmonx has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glaukos has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pulmonx and Glaukos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmonx -102.87% -26.08% -21.55% Glaukos -9.45% -7.95% -4.48%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pulmonx and Glaukos’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmonx $48.42 million 14.18 -$48.66 million ($1.40) -13.21 Glaukos $294.01 million 6.70 -$49.59 million ($0.61) -68.20

Pulmonx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Glaukos. Glaukos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pulmonx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.9% of Pulmonx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Glaukos shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Pulmonx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Glaukos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pulmonx and Glaukos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmonx 0 3 2 0 2.40 Glaukos 1 5 3 0 2.22

Pulmonx currently has a consensus price target of $31.17, indicating a potential upside of 68.47%. Glaukos has a consensus price target of $58.56, indicating a potential upside of 40.76%. Given Pulmonx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pulmonx is more favorable than Glaukos.

Summary

Pulmonx beats Glaukos on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pulmonx (Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. The company also provides StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information on emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. It serves emphysema patients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. Pulmonx Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Glaukos (Get Rating)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The company's product pipeline includes iStent Infinite, a three stents product that is designed for use as a standalone procedure in patients with refractory glaucoma; and iDose TR, a targeted injectable implant based on its micro-scale device-platform that is designed to deliver therapeutic levels of medication. The company markets its products through direct sales organization, as well as through distributors in the United States and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.