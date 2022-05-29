PUTinCoin (PUT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2,338.00

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 29th. PUTinCoin has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $2,338.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PUTinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PUTinCoin has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,271.07 or 0.99999221 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00032638 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00015528 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000062 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001100 BTC.

PUTinCoin Coin Profile

PUTinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official message board for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

