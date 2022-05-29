QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) (CVE:PORE) Director Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart Acquires 50,000 Shares

QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) (CVE:PORE – Get Rating) Director Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,308,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$711,315.46.

Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) alerts:

On Tuesday, April 12th, Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart purchased 15,000 shares of QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,125.00.

CVE:PORE traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,979. QC Copper and Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.03 and a 1 year high of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of C$5.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08.

PowerOre Inc owns a diversified portfolio of battery metal assets in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Mann silver-cobalt mine property covering an area of 852.5 hectares in 18 contiguous mining claims located in the Milner Township, Ontario; and MacMurchy nickel property with 1 claim covering approximately 16 hectares located in the Gowganda District, Ontario.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.