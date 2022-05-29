QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX cut its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,589 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 88,288 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $139.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.