Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Receives $150.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.92.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DGX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,916,799.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 339,240 shares of company stock worth $47,496,139 over the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,114,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,807,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,752,852,000 after buying an additional 1,171,242 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 413.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,558,000 after buying an additional 779,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,634,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,577,000 after buying an additional 664,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DGX traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.39. The stock had a trading volume of 892,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,646. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.02 and a 200 day moving average of $143.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $125.77 and a 1 year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

