QuickSwap (QUICK) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.04 Million

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $23.22 million and $4.04 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $70.99 or 0.00243843 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

