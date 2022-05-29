QuickSwap (QUICK) One Day Volume Hits $4.24 Million

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $22.79 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for $69.69 or 0.00239900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

