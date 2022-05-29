Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $3.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.73. Quidel posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 350.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year earnings of $16.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.20 to $17.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $6.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $11.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $2.36. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.05 million. Quidel had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 56.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 167.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on QDEL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL traded up $3.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.45. 1,844,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.76. Quidel has a 12-month low of $88.05 and a 12-month high of $180.06.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $173,224.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Quidel by 4,883.3% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quidel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

