Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 48,915 Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 48,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRG. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. 42.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

In other news, VP Michael Difranco bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a current ratio of 182.45. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $27.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.91 million, a P/E ratio of 240.82, a PEG ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 113.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 590.91%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

