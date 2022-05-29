Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 8,000 BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 417.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 257,502 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 274,559 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,694,000 after purchasing an additional 90,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP opened at $71.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.81. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

BHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.68) to GBX 2,300 ($28.94) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,313.91.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

