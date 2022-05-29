Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lowered its position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,202 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned 0.06% of WideOpenWest worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 68.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WOW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

In related news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 412,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,244,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,421,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,421,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,768. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WideOpenWest stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $23.92.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $174.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.90 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 83.12%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

