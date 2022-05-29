Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $183,000 Stock Position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC reduced its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Light Sky Macro LP bought a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,109,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. raised its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 948,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 20,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 114,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 147,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOMA shares. UBS Group lowered Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of LOMA opened at $5.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.32. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $191.78 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 8.44%. Analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

