Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 414.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 30,913 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $1,152,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 16.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 37.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 17,497 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $67.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.04. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $57.66 and a fifty-two week high of $93.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.64 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.66) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

