Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEV. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at about $449,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Lion Electric in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the third quarter worth about $796,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 1,653.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Shares of LEV opened at $5.67 on Friday. The Lion Electric Company has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.42.

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 33.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $22.87 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LEV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Lion Electric from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Lion Electric from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

Lion Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.