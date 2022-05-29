Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Morgan Stanley

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on QUOT. StockNews.com downgraded Quotient Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.
Shares of QUOT opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $408.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.94. Quotient Technology has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $12.00.
Quotient Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.
