Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Short Interest Update

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the April 30th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of RAIFY traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.45. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $8.43.
About Raiffeisen Bank International
