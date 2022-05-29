Rainicorn (RAINI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $17,366.00

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. In the last week, Rainicorn has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $10.22 million and $17,366.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rainicorn alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,797.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,903.38 or 0.23584108 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.60 or 0.00500846 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00033633 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008739 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rainicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rainicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.