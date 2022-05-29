Rand Capital Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:RAND)

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ RAND opened at $14.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.53. Rand Capital has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The asset manager reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 175.77% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Adam Samuel Gusky bought 7,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $112,254.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert M. Zak bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $31,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,156 shares of company stock valued at $168,148. Company insiders own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

