Rand Capital Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:RAND)

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.
Shares of NASDAQ RAND opened at $14.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.53. Rand Capital has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72.
Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The asset manager reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 175.77% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter.
About Rand Capital
Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.
