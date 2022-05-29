Raze Network Price Tops $0.0105 on Top Exchanges (RAZE)

Raze Network (RAZE) traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $1.92 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 542.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,085.75 or 0.34260696 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.23 or 0.00500133 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00033811 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008875 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,690,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

