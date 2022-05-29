Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Position Reduced by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Realogy worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,191,000 after buying an additional 87,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,859,000 after buying an additional 20,913 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Realogy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,942,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,870,000 after purchasing an additional 70,700 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,865,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,197,000 after purchasing an additional 98,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,312,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,063,000 after purchasing an additional 160,466 shares in the last quarter.

Get Realogy alerts:

NYSE RLGY opened at $12.79 on Friday. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.37.

Realogy ( NYSE:RLGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Realogy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realogy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Realogy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realogy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

About Realogy (Get Rating)

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.