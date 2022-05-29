Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires 458 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 808,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,261,000 after buying an additional 96,439 shares during the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $23,176,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $154.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.72 and a 200-day moving average of $161.31. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $142.68 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

