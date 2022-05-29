Red Door Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,991,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,564,000 after purchasing an additional 138,222 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,186,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,629,000 after purchasing an additional 193,191 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,544,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,524,000 after purchasing an additional 116,024 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,397,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,587,000 after purchasing an additional 102,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,988,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,699,000 after purchasing an additional 27,885 shares in the last quarter.

SDY opened at $127.96 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $133.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.89 and its 200-day moving average is $126.36.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

