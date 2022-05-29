Red Door Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,244,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 915,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,782,000 after purchasing an additional 17,434 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 159,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter.

IWD opened at $160.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.79 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

