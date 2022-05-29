Redrow (LON:RDW) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 725 ($9.12) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 840 ($10.57) price objective on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 811 ($10.21) to GBX 784 ($9.87) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 980 ($12.33) to GBX 1,000 ($12.58) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 890 ($11.20) to GBX 710 ($8.93) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Redrow currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 837 ($10.53).

Shares of RDW opened at GBX 529 ($6.66) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.57. Redrow has a 12-month low of GBX 489.60 ($6.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 743.60 ($9.36). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 526.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 594.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other Redrow news, insider Barbara Richmond sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 533 ($6.71), for a total transaction of £3,960.19 ($4,983.25).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

