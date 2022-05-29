Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,100 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the April 30th total of 205,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ REED remained flat at $$0.20 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,866. Reed’s has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32. The company has a market cap of $22.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Reed's alerts:

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Reed’s had a negative net margin of 34.00% and a negative return on equity of 239.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Reed’s will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REED has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reed’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Reed’s to $0.75 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REED. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 21,289.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 100,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reed’s by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 15,741 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 3.4% during the third quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 7,297,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 242,265 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 88.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Reed’s by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 531,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reed’s (Get Rating)

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. It offers Reed's craft ginger beers; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's ready to drink products; Virgil's handcrafted sodas; ginger candy; and other ginger beverages under the Reed's brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.