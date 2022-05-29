Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $296.33 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG – Get Rating) will report sales of $296.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $293.60 million and the highest is $301.68 million. Regency Centers posted sales of $287.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Regency Centers.

Several research firms have weighed in on REG. StockNews.com began coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point dropped their target price on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE:REG traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.10. 645,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,109. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.01. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $61.48 and a fifty-two week high of $78.78.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

