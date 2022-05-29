Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Short Interest Up 101.1% in May

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 815,200 shares, an increase of 101.1% from the April 30th total of 405,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 226.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.80 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reliance Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of RLLWF stock remained flat at $$2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. Reliance Worldwide has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $4.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.71.

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for plumbing and heating industries. It offers push-to-connect plumbing fittings for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; crimp fittings, expansion fittings, and accessories; coiled and straight length tubing; polybutylene pipe for domestic water and central heating systems; LLDPE tubing for fluid control applications; and rigid nylon and aluminum piping for air and pneumatic systems.

