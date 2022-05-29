Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Receives $197.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.29.

A number of research analysts recently commented on REMYY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €167.00 ($177.66) to €162.00 ($172.34) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €294.00 ($312.77) to €313.00 ($332.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €180.00 ($191.49) to €200.00 ($212.77) in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rémy Cointreau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Shares of Rémy Cointreau stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,868. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.84. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.