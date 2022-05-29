Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,201,400 shares, a drop of 59.0% from the April 30th total of 5,368,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 125.8 days.

Shares of Renesas Electronics stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,375. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.69. Renesas Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Get Renesas Electronics alerts:

About Renesas Electronics (Get Rating)

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; battery and power management, power devices, sensors, video and display, wireless power, system-on-chips, and MCU products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators, and crystal oscillator clock ICs and clock timing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Renesas Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renesas Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.