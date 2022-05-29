Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives $285.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $285.57.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGEN. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $2,214,754.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,518,831.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in Repligen by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGEN stock traded up $10.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,133. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $137.21 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.20. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Repligen will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

