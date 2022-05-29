Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.92. Replimune Group has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $40.22. The firm has a market cap of $736.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 23.39, a current ratio of 23.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, CEO Philip Astley-Sparke sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $140,530.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,401,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,441,757.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Love sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $92,267.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 765,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,172,073.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,399 shares of company stock valued at $588,526. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Replimune Group by 387.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 62,423 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Replimune Group by 369.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Replimune Group by 34.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 36,326 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Replimune Group during the first quarter worth $185,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Replimune Group by 36.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,712,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,070,000 after buying an additional 458,420 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

