REPO (REPO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5,894.00

REPO (REPO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. During the last seven days, REPO has traded down 42.7% against the dollar. One REPO coin can now be bought for about $0.0996 or 0.00000341 BTC on major exchanges. REPO has a total market cap of $2.25 million and $5,894.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,797% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,270.61 or 0.24887664 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.41 or 0.00501160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00033760 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008757 BTC.

About REPO

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

