Revomon (REVO) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.90 Million

Revomon (REVO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One Revomon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Revomon has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Revomon has a total market cap of $2.90 million and $142,125.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Revomon Coin Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

