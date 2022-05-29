Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Short Interest Down 51.5% in May

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the April 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Rexel stock remained flat at $$18.20 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.44. Rexel has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $23.70.

Separately, AlphaValue upgraded Rexel to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

