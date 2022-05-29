Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Bought by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Robert Half International news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RHI. BMO Capital Markets lowered Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. CL King lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

NYSE:RHI opened at $89.37 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.46 and a 1-year high of $125.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

